Expand / Collapse search

New gym emphasizes inclusion, caters to kids with special needs

By
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Out and About
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Learn about We Rock The Spectrum gym

Learn about We Rock The Spectrum gym

OAK CREEK, Wis. - There’s a new gym for kids in Oak Creek that’s known for its emphasis on inclusion and catering to children with autism and special needs. Brian Kramp visited We Rock The Spectrum to find out why this new children’s gym is so special. 

A gym with purpose

Brian Kramp tells you more about a gym with purpose.

A safe place for kids to learn and play.

A safe place for kids to learn and play.

Riverside Theater: 1 of the most haunted places in Wisconsin
slideshow

Riverside Theater: 1 of the most haunted places in Wisconsin

Riverside Theater is best known for two things -- amazing shows and being one of the most haunted places in Wisconsin.

Scrubs and Above in Grafton brings fresh looks to essential workers
slideshow

Scrubs and Above in Grafton brings fresh looks to essential workers

FOX6's Brian Kramp is checking out Scrubs and Above in Grafton which offers scrubs in colorful, comfortable and stylish patterns for nurses and other professions. 