Jo-Don Farms is a small family farm in Franksville that has everything from Kangaroos to Cockatoos

The company’s longstanding status as a privately-funded zoo allows Jo-Don Farms to accept animals from rescues or police confiscations more readily than a public zoo, but it also means that Jo-Don Farms receives no state or federal funding towards its efforts. Instead, it relies on public support through patronage at our events, and on a team of hard-working employees who have dedicated themselves to the welfare of animals.

Our off-site work continues to connect people from all over the country, with animals from all over the world, year-round. From camel rides at convention centers in Los Angeles, to exotic animal displays at universities in New York, these exhibits keep our animals fed and warm through the winter months.