Heart attack and heart disease: Tips to keep you and your heart healthy





It's a stressful time of year -- leaving Americans more at risk for a heart attack during the holiday season. Cardiologist Dr. Matt Weinberg joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips to keep you and your family heart healthy.



Symptoms of a Heart Attack:





Symptoms Vary Between Men and Women. Symptoms of a Heart Attack in Women:





As with men, women`s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain



Heart disease is the #1 killer of both men and women, but it is nearly 80% preventable.



Tips to help prevent heart disease:

