Gino has a look at Dwayne Johnson’s new project with DC Comics
The Rock has assumed many roles over his career -- from a wrestling superstar to a Disney demigod. But until now, that list did not include superhero. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at Dwayne Johnson's new project with DC Comics.
