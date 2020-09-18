Celebs on new FOX show help contestants pick good singers from bad

Get ready to put those guessing game skills to work on another FOX competition show. But on this one, it's about whether the mystery singers can actually sing.

FOX's "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong hosts and executive produces the new show, "I Can See Your Voice."

"The Masked Singer" is finding out who's under the mask, who's the singer, and "I Can See Your Voice" is like, is this a good or a bad singer? And you're trying to help a contestant win 100,000 dollars," Jeong said.

Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon join a rotating panel of

"I thought I would be good at it and then I actually got to set and realized I know nothing. But that's what actually makes this so much more fun.... I think the thing I loved about it was being able to, guess, just based off of clues, like watching someone lip sync, could I tell if they were a performer? Could I tell if they had an amazing voice just by their looks or how they moved or what, how they spoke?" Bailon said.



"I'm not a good singer in real life, so I felt like I would really be able to find the bad singers pretty easily. But it's not as easy, it was not as easy as I thought it would be," Hines said.

Hines said even backstories they are given are mysteries.

Advertisement

"I like to play poker and I can usually tell when somebody is bluffing. But these performers were so good," Hines said.

There will also be musical guests, including Robin Thicke, who notes another big reason to tune in.

"You get Ken Jeong for another hour and from personal experience, two hours is barely enough," Thicke said.

"I Can See Your Voice" follows "The Masked Singer," Wednesday on FOX.