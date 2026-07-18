Wisconsin Weather: Widespread smoke returns

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The Brief Smoke returns to Wisconsin this weekend and continues into early next week. An air quality alert has been issued for the entire state of Wisconsin. Poor air quality will likely be hazardous to everyone.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a statewide air quality alert through noon on Monday, July 20. Poor air quality due to returning wildfire smoke is forecasted to be unhealthy for everyone, and some areas can even reach very unhealthy levels during this time.

Why is smoke returning?

What we know:

There are several factors which are allowing widespread wildfire smoke to return to Wisconsin. First, a cold front is moving through on Saturday. Cold fronts can help take smoke aloft and bring it down to the surface. Second, the shift in winds behind the front will help draw in smoke from the northeast. Third, an area of high pressure along the border will help amplify smoke coming down from Canada.

Timing of smoke moving in

Timeline:

Wildfire smoke will gradually move from northern Wisconsin to southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The worst air quality and low visibility will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Thankfully, most people should be sleeping, limiting outdoor exposure. Smoke will linger through Sunday into Monday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Saturday at 6PM

Tips to protect yourself

What you can do:

Limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner on recirculate if possible.

Use an air purifier if you have one.

If you must be outside for an extended period, consider wearing a properly fitted N95 mask.

Monitor local air quality before spending time outdoors.

Everyone can be affected by wildfire smoke, but some people face a much greater risk.

Those most vulnerable include:

Children and older adults

Pregnant people

Anyone with asthma or COPD

People with heart disease

If you notice coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest pain or unusual fatigue, move indoors and contact your health care provider if symptoms become severe.