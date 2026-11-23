The Brief Thanksgiving travel will begin this week ahead of the holiday. Two systems could bring a mixture of rain and/or snow to southeast Wisconsin. Limited impacts are expected, but plan for cooler weather.



One of the busiest travel periods of the year will be this week as people travel for Thanksgiving, and of course, weather is top of mind.

With 78% of November being dry and 78% being warmer than average, you would think the odds may be in our favor of warmer temperatures and drier weather. However, Mother Nature is giving us a shift in weather.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ November 1 through 22 precipitation

Thanksgiving travel outlook

Local perspective:

Climatologically, Milwaukee experiences precipitation 58% of the time on Thanksgiving with normal high temperatures in the upper 40s.

By the numbers:

Let's talk temperatures first. Heading into the holiday week, it will be closer to normal with expected highs that could be one degree or two above average. Even though temperatures will be near normal, it may still feel cool compared to the 50s and 60s that southeast Wisconsin had most of November.

Rain, snow chances

Big picture view:

There is still a lot of uncertainty about the fine details of what will happen near Thanksgiving since we are still a ways out, but we are watching two potential systems to arrive.

System No. 1: The upper-level of the atmosphere will decide based on how a closed upper-level low pressure system interacts with a Nor'easter that will come out of the Gulf. This could bring a chance for snowflakes Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain would be favorable during Thanksgiving Day due to warmer temperatures. Recent trends have shifted the snow and rain further southwest. If this trend holds, it would allow for easier travel in Wisconsin, limiting precipitation, but still wet roads in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan if traveling. Note that even if there is snow, impacts are not expected due to warmer air and soil/ground temperatures.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Wednesday, November 25 at 9:30PM

System No. 2: A clipper system from Canada sweeps in by Saturday, bringing the chance for snowflakes in northern Wisconsin and rain in eastern Wisconsin. This system will have very limited moisture to work with and shouldn't cause big impacts either.

What you can do:

Overall, with holiday travel being at a peak during this time, it is always best to plan for extra travel time, reduce your speed when precipitation is falling, and check your local weather forecast with your FOX6 Weather Experts before heading out the door.