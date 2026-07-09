The Brief This weekend will feature a mix of sunshine, clouds and climbing temperatures. Warmer air could build next week, pushing fights into the low 90s for days. Be prepared if you have outdoor plans this weekend or next week.



After a relatively comfortable stretch of weather, the dog days of summer are making a return to southeast Wisconsin.

Heat and humidity

Why you should care:

This weekend will feature a classic midsummer pattern with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. While it won't be extreme heat, increasing humidity will make it feel warmer than the thermometer suggests – especially during the afternoon hours.

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What's next:

The heat doesn't stop there. Even warmer air is expected to build into next week, pushing afternoon highs into the lower 90s for several days. Combined with elevated humidity, heat index values are forecast to reach the 90s, making it feel hot and sticky across the Milwaukee area.

What you can do:

If you have outdoor plans this weekend or next week, be sure to drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning when possible. Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, where temperatures can become dangerous in just a matter of minutes.

What does ‘dog days of summer’ mean?

The backstory:

The term "dog days of summer" dates back thousands of years and refers to the period from early July through mid-August when the star Sirius – also known as the "Dog Star" – rises and sets with the sun. While the phrase originally had an astronomical meaning, today it's become synonymous with the hottest and most humid part of summer.

With warm afternoons, muggy conditions and a mix of sunshine and clouds, it looks like southeast Wisconsin is settling into a stretch of weather that truly lives up to the name: the dog days of summer.