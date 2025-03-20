Wisconsin snowfall totals: Thursday morning, March 20
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service collected snowfall data on Thursday morning, March 20. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties until 7 a.m.
By the numbers:
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Cedar Grove, 3.0
- Eldorado, 2.3
- Hartford, 1.0
- Horicon, 3.0
- Kohler, 3.2
- Newburg, 3.2
- Port Washington, 1.2
- Random Lake, 3.7
- St. Peter, 2.5
- Saukville, 1.0
- Sheboygan Falls, 3.0
- Slinger, 1.3
- Theresa, 2.0
- West Bend, 1.1
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.