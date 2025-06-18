Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin flash flood warning; Walworth County impacted Wednesday

By
Published  June 18, 2025 4:41pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The NWS issued a flash flood warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin.
    • During the warning, poor-drainage and low-lying areas could flood.
    • FOX6 offers a variety of weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, June 18.

The warning covers southwest Walworth County until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. During the warning, thunderstorms could bring rain that causes flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other poor-drainage, low-lying areas.

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Severe WeatherNewsWisconsin