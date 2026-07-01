Wisconsin heat warning extended, storms July 4 holiday weekend
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin will continue to experience dangerous heat and humidity heading into the end of the week.
Extreme heat warning
What's next:
An extreme heat warning has been extended until 10 p.m. Thursday for heat index values that will be in the low 100s. This could be extended into Friday depending on how much cloud cover and storms develop in the forecast.
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What to expect
Why you should care:
While temperatures remain well above normal through the end of the week, several rounds of thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and lightning each day.
On Wednesday, there is a higher risk for large hail if any storms develop during the afternoon and evening, which is why the Storm Prediction Center included more counties under an enhanced (orange) risk.
Thursday Storm Outlook
Thursday and Friday both hold the potential for a few strong to severe storms as well, since a frontal boundary will start to shift further south into Wisconsin. While Saturday, July 4, doesn't currently have an outlook – it will be likely that there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Independence Day, too.
While there are chances of storms in the forecast, it will be challenging to determine the exact time and location they will move through heading into the weekend. So, the best thing to do is be weather aware heading into the next few days.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.