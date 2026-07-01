Wisconsin heat warning extended, storms July 4 holiday weekend

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The Brief Dangerous heat and humidity continues through Thursday night and possibly later. Numerous rounds of storms are possible through the July 4 holiday weekend. Stay weather aware and be prepared to adjust plans if storms develop.



Wisconsin will continue to experience dangerous heat and humidity heading into the end of the week.

Extreme heat warning

What's next:

An extreme heat warning has been extended until 10 p.m. Thursday for heat index values that will be in the low 100s. This could be extended into Friday depending on how much cloud cover and storms develop in the forecast.

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What to expect

Why you should care:

While temperatures remain well above normal through the end of the week, several rounds of thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall and lightning each day.

On Wednesday, there is a higher risk for large hail if any storms develop during the afternoon and evening, which is why the Storm Prediction Center included more counties under an enhanced (orange) risk.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Thursday Storm Outlook

Thursday and Friday both hold the potential for a few strong to severe storms as well, since a frontal boundary will start to shift further south into Wisconsin. While Saturday, July 4, doesn't currently have an outlook – it will be likely that there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Independence Day, too.

While there are chances of storms in the forecast, it will be challenging to determine the exact time and location they will move through heading into the weekend. So, the best thing to do is be weather aware heading into the next few days.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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