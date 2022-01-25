Wind chill advisory in effect Tuesday

article

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory until noon Tuesday, Jan. 25 for Dodge County, Jefferson County, Walworth County. Additionally, another wind chill advisory will take effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to noon Wednesday, Jan. 26 for all of southeast Wisconsin.

A cold day ahead with air temperatures only reaching into the single digits to around 10°. Daytime wind chills will stay between -5 and -10.

Even colder Wednesday morning with morning wind chills of -20 to -30. Teens for highs with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Light snow is possible Thursday afternoon with minimal accumulation.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA