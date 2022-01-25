Wind chill advisory in effect Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory until noon Tuesday, Jan. 25 for Dodge County, Jefferson County, Walworth County. Additionally, another wind chill advisory will take effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to noon Wednesday, Jan. 26 for all of southeast Wisconsin.
A cold day ahead with air temperatures only reaching into the single digits to around 10°. Daytime wind chills will stay between -5 and -10.
Even colder Wednesday morning with morning wind chills of -20 to -30. Teens for highs with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday.
Light snow is possible Thursday afternoon with minimal accumulation.
