Warmer than average temperatures return this weekend

Our first real taste of fall cold doesn't last long. By the weekend, more mild air returns as high temps jump right back to near 60. Cooler Canadian air shifts east and with it so do our below-average temperatures.

This warm-up won't last forever but will be a nice reminder of our record-breaking October. Between November 8 and 12, warmer than average temperatures are favored for the entire state of Wisconsin.

Temperatures typically during this time of year hover around 50 but highs in the upper 50s to low 60s can be expected.

6-10 Day Outlook between November 8th and November 12th