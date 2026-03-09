Warm air Monday could rewrite the Milwaukee, Madison record books

article

The Brief High temperatures in the upper 60s today could tie or break March 9 records in Milwaukee and Madison. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will allow temperatures to climb well above normal for early March. Cooler air returns tonight with clouds increasing ahead of rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday.



Southern Wisconsin is poised for an unusually warm early March day, with temperatures expected to surge into the upper 60s Monday. That could put daily temperature records at risk across parts of the region.

The current record high for March 9 in Milwaukee is 67 degrees, set in 2016, while Madison’s record stands at 66 degrees, set in 1977.

Possible record warmth

What we know:

The warmth is being driven by a strong southwest flow of air ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

That setup is pulling a mild air mass into the Upper Midwest while skies remain mostly clear through much of the day, allowing temperatures to climb quickly during the afternoon.

A southwest breeze early in the day will help keep the mild air in place, though winds are expected to weaken later in the afternoon as the cold front begins to sag south into Wisconsin.

That may allow a lake breeze to develop near Lake Michigan later in the day, potentially trimming temperatures along the immediate lakeshore communities.

By Monday night, the pattern shifts with northeasterly winds and cooler air arriving. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 30s across much of the region.

Thunderstorms expected Tuesday

What's next:

The springlike warmth will be short-lived. Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected to move into the region Tuesday evening and Tuesday night before even cooler air arrives midweek, potentially mixing rain with some snow.