Walworth County 'landspout' tornado confirmed: NWS

A "landspout" tornado touched down in Walworth County Thursday, June 1.

The National Weather Service reported it touched down around 5:25 p.m. near U.S. Highway 14 and State Highway 67 just southwest of Geneva Lake.

A landspout is similar to a waterspout – but over land. While it was brief and weak, FOX6 Weather Experts confirm it is being classified as a tornado.

Landspout tornado in Walworth County

