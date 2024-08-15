Southeast Wisconsin strong storms possible Aug. 15-16

A more active weather pattern will set up across southeast Wisconsin over the next several days. This will bring muggy weather with chances of rain and strong storms from Thursday into the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued our area under a marginal risk level 1 out of 5 for the potential of an isolated severe storm on Thursday night.

While there is a chance for active weather, the overall threat is low for damaging winds, large hail, flooding and tornadoes.

Storms will be more scattered in nature if they develop in a warm sector (area between a warm front and cold front) Thursday night. These will tap into an environment capable of creating strong storms. The greater risk for severe weather will be south in Illinois on Thursday night.

Southeast Wisconsin is also issued under a marginal risk for Friday afternoon/early evening for the potential of an isolated severe storm.

Friday morning is looking dry, but additional scattered storms could form as early as 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday afternoon through the dinner hours. These storms also will have the potential to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.



With rain and storms forecasted through Saturday, some areas could receive up to 1" of rain through Friday with isolated areas slightly higher by Saturday afternoon. Areas that see higher amounts of rain have a low risk of low-lying flooding.

Be weather aware over the upcoming days. Your FOX6 Weather Experts will have you covered!