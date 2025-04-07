Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Thursday, April 10

article

The Brief Wisconsin's annual tornado drill is scheduled for Thursday, April 10. The drill is being held during Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week. Everyone in the state is invited to participate by going to their designated tornado shelter.



Wisconsin's annual tornado drill is slated to take place on Thursday, April 10. Everyone in the state is invited to participate by going to their designated tornado shelter at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, or during a time when they can safely practice.

It's a drill

What we know:

The statewide drill will not include a mock tornado warning issued as a live code test of the Emergency Alert System. As a result, there will be no notification tone sounded on NOAA Weather Radios that are currently sent to silently monitor for alerts. Sirens may or may not sound – it is up to each municipality or county.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The National Weather Service will issue a routine weekly test to weather radios during the drill times, which will display a test message on those devices and will only be audible if radios are currently turned on.

Be prepared

What you can do:

According to Ready Wisconsin, whether at home, work, or school, it’s important to have a plan in place and to know where to go if a tornado warning is issued:

In a home or building, move to a pre-designated shelter, such as a basement, and get under a sturdy table or the stairs.

If a basement is not available, move to a small interior room on the lowest floor and cover yourself with anything close at hand: towels, blankets, pillows. If possible, get under a sturdy table, desk, or counter. Put as many walls as possible between you and the storm. Stay away from windows.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If caught outdoors, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If you cannot quickly walk to shelter, get into a vehicle, buckle your seatbelt and drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If flying debris occurs while you are driving, pull over and park. Now you have two options as a last resort:

Stay in the vehicle with the seatbelt on and place your head below the windows. If you can safely get noticeably lower than the roadway, exit the vehicle and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands.

Never seek shelter under an overpass. They can create a wind tunnel that attracts debris during a tornado, putting you in danger.

Mobile homes, even if tied down, offer little protection from tornadoes. You should leave a mobile home and go to the designated storm shelter or the lowest floor of a sturdy nearby building.