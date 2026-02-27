Spring on Friday, then back to wintry weather Saturday
MILWAUKEE - After nearly 60° temperatures on Friday, February 27th, a strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s and low 30s on Saturday, February 28th. Light persistent snow will begin after 7am and continue through about 7pm on Saturday. Most of southeast Wisconsin has the potential of 1-3" of snow, with the highest amounts favoring areas north of I-94. There could be a heavier band of snow that produces up to 4" of snow, but its placement is uncertain. Counties near the IL state line may see more of a wintry mix rather than full snow, leading to less than 1" of accumulation.
An arctic high pressure will dominate the rest of the weekend. Clearing skies Saturday night and light northerly winds leading to lows in the upper single digits to the low teens. Wind chills in the single digits. Sunday will be sunny but cold, with temperatures only reaching into the middle 20s.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Weather above is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.