Spring on Friday, then back to wintry weather Saturday

The Brief Spring temperatures on Friday give way to snow and colder temperatures Saturday. Light, persistent snow will continue from Saturday morning into the evening. Most spots could pick up 1-3" of accumulation.



After nearly 60° temperatures on Friday, February 27th, a strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s and low 30s on Saturday, February 28th. Light persistent snow will begin after 7am and continue through about 7pm on Saturday. Most of southeast Wisconsin has the potential of 1-3" of snow, with the highest amounts favoring areas north of I-94. There could be a heavier band of snow that produces up to 4" of snow, but its placement is uncertain. Counties near the IL state line may see more of a wintry mix rather than full snow, leading to less than 1" of accumulation.

An arctic high pressure will dominate the rest of the weekend. Clearing skies Saturday night and light northerly winds leading to lows in the upper single digits to the low teens. Wind chills in the single digits. Sunday will be sunny but cold, with temperatures only reaching into the middle 20s.

