Southeast Wisconsin weather: Waterspouts forming over Lake Michigan

article

The Brief Waterspouts will be possible on Lake Michigan on Sunday and Monday, with some already developing. Waterspouts can be dangerous for boaters in the water. They are created when cold air moves over the warm water. Got a cool photo of one? Submit it at the bottom of the article!



Waterspouts have been spotted on Lake Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 13. Multiple reports have been coming in and will continue to do so through Monday, Oct, 14 as conditions are favorable for them to form.

Waterspouts are fairly common on Lake Michigan this time of year. Cold air coming from the west and northwest on Sunday and Monday will blow over the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan.

This results in a large temperature difference between the warm waters and cooler air above it.

These types of waterspouts will form near the surface of the water and climb upward into the sky.

While these typically do not transfer onto land, they can cause destruction and harm to boaters. They can cause brief high winds and high waves, so it is best to stay out of the water on days when waterspouts are present.

Viewer photos

Got a photo of a waterspout? Submit it below!

The Source The information in this post was provided in part by the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media