Southeast Wisconsin weather: Waterspouts forming over Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Waterspouts have been spotted on Lake Michigan on Sunday, Oct. 13. Multiple reports have been coming in and will continue to do so through Monday, Oct, 14 as conditions are favorable for them to form.
Waterspouts are fairly common on Lake Michigan this time of year. Cold air coming from the west and northwest on Sunday and Monday will blow over the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan.
This results in a large temperature difference between the warm waters and cooler air above it.
These types of waterspouts will form near the surface of the water and climb upward into the sky.
While these typically do not transfer onto land, they can cause destruction and harm to boaters. They can cause brief high winds and high waves, so it is best to stay out of the water on days when waterspouts are present.
Viewer photos
Got a photo of a waterspout?
