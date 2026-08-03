Wisconsin State Fair 2026: Opening Day weather forecast and history

article

The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair starts on Thursday, Aug. 6. A look back at the history and weather during the Wisconsin State Fair. Weather forecast for the 2026 opening day and weekend.



As summer winds to a close, heading to the Wisconsin State Fair is a cherished annual tradition for many. This year marks a major milestone: the 175th anniversary of the fair, which dates back to 1851 when it first originated in Janesville, Wisconsin.

After moving around to various locations in Wisconsin, the fair found its permanent home in West Allis in 1892.

(Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Staple rides include the America 250 wheel, sky glider, giant slide, and the ejection seat.

In addition to rides, food is all the craze, from the original crème puff to Turkey legs and everything on a stick! From educational experiences to live entertainment—there is always something for everyone to enjoy as long as the weather cooperates.

(Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Past opening day weather

By the numbers:

The normal high temperature at the end of July into early August is 82°F, but opening day temperatures have ranged from the low 70s like last year to the low 100s.

Rain has also varied from none to historic record-breaking rain in 2025.

Historic flooding in 2025

A Look Back:

In 2025, the Wisconsin State Fair was supposed to run through Saturday, Aug. 10, but torrential rainfall and flash flooding caused significant problems around Milwaukee and surrounding areas.

Rain totals were close to 14.5" in Milwaukee with just over 10" in West Allis.



Due to this, the fair was forced to end early and did not reopen for the last day of the fair. Patrons were seen hurrying out of the park and walking through piles of water in order to do so.

And it wasn't just inside the park that experienced flooding. The Milwaukee Mile tunnel where vehicles park was flooded to the roof of cars, leaving them stranded.

Even local streets surrounding the park in West Allis had significant water, causing cars to be abandoned and debris floating around.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Flooding at the Milwaukee Mile tunnel (Credit: Chris and Katie Stein)

In 2025, tickets and vouchers were offered to be exchanged for 2026 equivalents. While this experience was not normal, it is always good to be mindful of the weather during the Wisconsin State Fair, especially since we know Wisconsin will bring rain and/or storms at some point in a two-week period.

2026 State Fair forecast

What they're saying:

Fingers are always crossed for a favorable forecast when summer events are taking place in Wisconsin. And as meteorologists, we do our best to inform the public of the safest times to be outside.

This year, the weather is looking like a thumbs-up forecast for the opening day into the first weekend!

A few isolated early morning showers are possible on Thursday, but skies should clear and remain dry Friday into the weekend with high temperatures ranging in the low to middle 80s.

The main impact will be southerly winds transporting back sticky and even muggy air—typical for Wisconsin during the fair time.

2026 State Fair hours

What we know:

If you want to attend the Wisconsin State Fair, it goes from Aug. 6–16. Hours are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Your FOX6 Weather Experts will have you covered with whatever weather comes your way during fair weeks.