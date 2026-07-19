Southeast Wisconsin: Smoke to strong storms in the forecast

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The Brief Thick wildfire smoke causing very unhealthy air on Sunday. Smoke will gradually move out heading into Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening.



Wisconsin received another large swath of thick surface wildfire smoke that moved in late Saturday into Sunday. The air quality on Sunday has been very unhealthy for everyone to breathe in.

Due to this, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality alert until noon on Monday, July 20th.

Will the smoke go away?

Timeline:

Widespread surface smoke (red/orange color) will start to gradually move out Sunday night into Monday as winds begin to shift directions out of the southwest. This will improve air quality across the state. However, fires still continue to burn in Canada, producing more smoke north of Wisconsin. Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, it is possible to have another round of lighter surface smoke return as a cold front and high pressure system can bring smoke from Canada with it.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sunday 11:30AM

Severe storms possible Monday

What we know:

After the smoke moves out, we then have to flip the switch and monitor for severe storms on Monday afternoon and evening.

There is still uncertainty in the forecast about when and where storms can develop, since it will depend on atmospheric conditions. However, if a supercell or storm complex can form, all hazards are possible.

Peak timing for storms to brew will be from 3PM to 7PM. Stay tuned for additional details!