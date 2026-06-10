Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot and humid with severe storms likely

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The Brief WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid, and increasingly stormy. Severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening with damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes possible. THURSDAY: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through southern Wisconsin. FRIDAY: A much nicer day arrives with lower humidity, seasonable temperatures, and sunshine returning as drier air settles into the region.



The next 48 hours will keep Wisconsin weather watchers very busy.

What we know:

After a muggy start to Wednesday, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable through the afternoon, setting the stage for thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes.

While not everyone will see severe weather, any storm that develops could become strong quickly.

Storm chances continue into Wednesday night before a brief lull develops.

Attention then turns to Thursday, which may end up being the more organized severe weather day. Another potent storm system and cold front will move into the region during the afternoon and evening, bringing another round of potentially severe thunderstorms.

By Friday, the front will have swept through, delivering a welcome change with lower humidity, seasonable temperatures, and much quieter weather.

The Main Threat:

The primary severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be damaging straight-line winds capable of topping 70 mph, along with large hail and torrential downpours.

While wind appears to be the biggest concern, atmospheric conditions are also favorable for a few tornadoes, particularly if storms can develop discrete rotating cells before organizing into a line.

Timeline:

The first significant round of storms is expected Wednesday afternoon and early evening, generally between 1 PM and 6 PM across southern and eastern Wisconsin.

Additional thunderstorms may linger into the evening, followed by a second round of potentially severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through the state.



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Dig deeper:

Outside the storms, it will feel more like July than June. Dew points in the 70s will create muggy conditions, and temperatures climbing into the 80s will push heat index values well into the uncomfortable range.

While widespread heat advisory criteria are not expected, the combination of warmth and humidity will provide plenty of fuel for strong storms.

