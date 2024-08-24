Southeast WI extreme heat warning, watch for Monday, Tuesday

article

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Dodge, Jefferson, and Walworth Counties from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory for Fond du Lac County, Kenosha County, Waukesha County, Racine County, Washington County is in effect during that same time frame.

Lastly, an excessive heat watch is in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say due to the combination of air temperatures in the low 90s and dew points in the 70s, heat index values will be in the 100s.

Dew points will stay in the low to mid to 70s through Tuesday, Aug. 27. That is considered to hold at oppressive levels. You should plan to take it easy and not over exert yourself.

The combination of higher temperatures and higher humidity will lead to a Heat Index reading in the triple digit range early next week. Inland areas have the greater risk of triple digit heat indices on Monday with all of southeast Wisconsin that could experience this on Tuesday.

Heat index values in southeast Wisconsin could range between 95°F to 100°F+ on Monday and Tuesday causing a concern for possible heat-related illnesses.

