Wisconsin winter storm: Snowfall, freezing rain totals from Feb. 22
The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the winter storm that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall and freezing rain total reports (in inches) – totals that could change.
Snowfall
- Belgium, 3.5
- Cedar Grove, 6.2
- Eldorado, 5.4
- Germantown, 1
- Grafton, 2
- Jackson, 2
- Kohler, 3.8
- Mount Calvary, 5
- Sheboygan, 6.5
- Taycheedah, 4
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
Freezing rain
- Delavan, 0.30
- Eagle, 0.16
- Elkhorn, 0.10
- Elmwood Park, 0.10
- Genoa City, 0.50
- New Berlin, 0.16
- Potter Lake, 0.20
- Racine, 0.52
- Sturtevant, 0.25
- Williams Bay, 0.28
