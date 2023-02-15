Winter storm warning; snow likely, highest totals to southeast

Snow once again returns Thursday morning, Feb. 16 and chances continue into the evening, giving most of southeastern Wisconsin a chance of 2 inches or more of accumulation.

A winter storm warning has been issued for a majority of southeastern Wisconsin from Thursday morning into Thursday night.

Just about all of southeast Wisconsin has a chance of 2 inches of snow Thursday, Feb. 16 but the heaviest snow favors areas to the southeast

The highest totals are expected to be for areas farther southeast with a sharp cut-off to the northwest. Once again this forecast has boom-or-bust potential if dry air takes over in the afternoon where models expect lake enhancement of snow rates.

Timing of this system begins mid-morning Thursday with light snow at first and isolated locations of heavier rates.

Skyvision for Thursday morning, Feb. 16

Consistently, it's looking like the heaviest and most widespread snow occurs in the early afternoon Thursday and continues into the early evening. This will be our biggest period of accumulation if dry air doesn't win out.

Skyvision for Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16

By the early evening, snow is expected to be winding down as the bulk of the low drifts off well to the east. Light snow and flurries will be possible, but the main snow accumulation should be coming to an end.

Skyvision for Thursday evening, Feb. 16

No arctic air to follow, but more seasonable conditions as we end the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA