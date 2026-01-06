Packers, Bears Wild Card game at Soldier Field; weather outlook

article

The Packers play the Bears this Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Soldier Field. Weather will play a factor if traveling or watching the game locally. Rain transitioning to snow with cold temperatures and windy conditions can be expected.



The Green Bay Packers are at it again to play the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card playoff this Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. Whether you are traveling to Chicago to view the game or watch it locally, the weather looks to impact weekend travel.

Tracking the forecast

What we know:

There is still uncertainty about the exact track the low pressure system will take, which will determine where the snow will fall.

This system is still almost a week out, so meteorologists are looking at patterns and trends if snow, more or less likely, rather than small scale details such as timing, impacts, and totals. At this point in time, we look at what is called long-range models. These are models that predict the weather further out into the future that pick up on trends.

The European (EURO) model is estimating heavier snow in Wisconsin with less snow in Chicago, but the American (GFS) model is hinting at shifting the low further south which brings light snow into Chicago on Saturday.

While accumulating snow is favored more in Wisconsin, it will still be cold in both places with temperatures below freezing by kick-off with wind chills in the low-20s to upper teens and falling through the game.

Winds also will be strong with the low-pressure creating gusts 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Your FOX6 Weather team will have you covered as the story unfolds heading into the weekend.