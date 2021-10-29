Expand / Collapse search

Northern lights Saturday: SE Wisconsin's best chance to view

By
Published 
Air and Space
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A G3 Geomagnetic storm is in the forecast Saturday night, Oct. 30, giving southeastern Wisconsin a chance to see the northern lights.

The best chance to see the glowing sky is right after sunset until 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Some locations further north may be able to view until 1 a.m. Clouds should dissipate in time for the viewing as well. 

Be sure to get away from city lights; light pollution can hinder the viewing experience significantly. A location with a good view of the northern sky will also help if the lights are less intense than forecast.

Enjoy the show!

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Weather webcast with Eric Manges

Slowly decreasing clouds through the day eventually partly sunny and seasonable. Back to mostly sunny skies Sunday and dry but winds become breezy.

CWD in Fond du Lac County deer, DNR confirms
article

CWD in Fond du Lac County deer, DNR confirms

The Wisconsin DNR confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the town of Eldorado, within 10 miles of Winnebago County.

Milwaukee Day of the Dead celebrations
article

Milwaukee Day of the Dead celebrations

Preparations are underway across Milwaukee to reflect on those who are no longer with us. Dia De Los Muertos falls on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2.