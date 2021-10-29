Northern lights Saturday: SE Wisconsin's best chance to view

article

A G3 Geomagnetic storm is in the forecast Saturday night, Oct. 30, giving southeastern Wisconsin a chance to see the northern lights.

The best chance to see the glowing sky is right after sunset until 9 p.m. Saturday evening. Some locations further north may be able to view until 1 a.m. Clouds should dissipate in time for the viewing as well.

Be sure to get away from city lights; light pollution can hinder the viewing experience significantly. A location with a good view of the northern sky will also help if the lights are less intense than forecast.

Enjoy the show!

