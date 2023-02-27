MMSD combined sewer overflow initiated Monday due to heavy rainfall

article

Heavy rainfall in southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Feb. 27, has prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to initiate what is called a combined sewer overflow.

To reduce the risk of wastewater backing up into homes and businesses, the combined sewer overflow started around 11 a.m.

According to MMSD, the rain gauges show at least six areas that received more than two inches of rain this morning on top of melting snow. One inch of rain in MMSD'S service equals 7.1 billion gallons of water.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More rain is in the forecast, and as of 11:30 a.m., the Deep Tunnel is 77% full, holding 332 million gallons.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ As of 11 a.m

There are ways you can help reduce overflows – like installing a rain barrel.

MMSD has also issued a Water Drop Alert on Feb. 26 to help reduce sewer overflows.

You can monitor updated rainfall storm totals on FOX6Now.com.