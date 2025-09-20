Milwaukee Weather: Rain and storms continue this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Muggy Saturday with high temps in the mid 70s inland to low 70s near the lake.

Scattered rain and storms are favorable through the weekend due to a slow moving low pressure system.

Temperatures hold in the lower 70s next week as fall arrives on Monday.

Rain and storms are possible early next week with slight chances mid week.

Today: 71 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 75°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Chance showers and storms.

Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: 71 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 75°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 62° High: 77°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 61° High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:66 Lake. Slight chacne of showers.

AM Low: 59° High: 70°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Thursday: 66 Lake. Chance showers and storms.

AM Low: 58° High: 71°

Wind: SE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media