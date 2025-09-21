Milwaukee Weather: Chances of rain and storms Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Areas of patchy to dense fog Sunday morning.

Additional chances of rain and storms continue on Sunday especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and isolated hail will be the main hazards.

Fall begins on Monday with the warmest day of the week-highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few strong storms are possible Monday evening.

More seasonable temperatures the rest of the week. There will be slight chances daily for rain depending on the location of a low pressure system.

Today: 71 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Slight chance rain and storms.

Low: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the PM.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 62° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 60° High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for rain.

AM Low: 58° High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance for rain.

AM Low: 56° High: 74°

Wind: N 5-10



