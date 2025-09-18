Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warm, wet weekend coming

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Another morning with some patchy fog then back to sun and warming well into the 80s for most areas.

A stalled front will keep southern Wisconsin unsettled through the weekend, with on-and-off showers and thunderstorms likely.

Early next week brings additional but less certain rain chances as another disturbance interacts with the lingering front.

By midweek, model uncertainty grows, but temperatures remain seasonal with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today: 80 LAKE. Patchy AM fog then mostly sunny and warm.

High: 84°

Wind: SW-SE 3-7

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 62°

Wind: NE 3-7

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late day.

High: 78°

Wind: E 5-15

Saturday: Showers off and on with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 61° High: 76°

Wind:

Sunday: Showers off and on with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 76°

Wind:

Monday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind:

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 61° High: 76°

Wind:

6-day planner

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it's all there.

