Milwaukee Weather: Foggy early, sunny late, staying dry
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The next couple of days will stay summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s inland and mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore, plus some patchy morning fog.
The warm stretch continues for a few days with mostly dry conditions.
Rain and storm chances increase Friday into Saturday as a sluggish cutoff low moves in, though amounts and timing remain uncertain.
Cooler air follows for the weekend, bringing highs back into the 70s with lingering shower chances Sunday.
Today: AM Fog then mostly sunny.
High: 82° / 78 Lake.
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Patchy fog.
Low: 59°
Wind: Var Calm
Wednesday: AM Fog. Mostly sunny.
High: 84° / 80 Lake.
Wind: ESE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 78°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 62° High: 76°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 63° High: 78°
Wind: SSW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.