Milwaukee Weather: Foggy early, sunny late, staying dry

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The next couple of days will stay summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s inland and mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore, plus some patchy morning fog.

The warm stretch continues for a few days with mostly dry conditions.

Rain and storm chances increase Friday into Saturday as a sluggish cutoff low moves in, though amounts and timing remain uncertain.

Cooler air follows for the weekend, bringing highs back into the 70s with lingering shower chances Sunday.

Today: AM Fog then mostly sunny.

High: 82° / 78 Lake.

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Patchy fog.

Low: 59°

Wind: Var Calm

Wednesday: AM Fog. Mostly sunny.

High: 84° / 80 Lake.

Wind: ESE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 78°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 63° High: 78°

Wind: SSW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media