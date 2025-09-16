Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Foggy early, sunny late, staying dry

By
Published  September 16, 2025 5:16am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - The next couple of days will stay summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s inland and mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore, plus some patchy morning fog.
The warm stretch continues for a few days with mostly dry conditions.
Rain and storm chances increase Friday into Saturday as a sluggish cutoff low moves in, though amounts and timing remain uncertain.
Cooler air follows for the weekend, bringing highs back into the 70s with lingering shower chances Sunday.

Today:    AM Fog then mostly sunny.
High:     82° / 78 Lake. 
Wind:     E 5-10

Tonight:  Patchy fog.
Low:      59°
Wind:     Var Calm

Wednesday: AM Fog. Mostly sunny.
High:     84° / 80 Lake. 
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   60°                    High:  82°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   62°                    High:  78°
Wind:     ENE 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low:   62°                    High:  76°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Sunday:   Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low:   63°                    High:  78°
Wind:     SSW 5-10

