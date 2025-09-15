Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then sunny and warming up
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin will stay mostly quiet and warmer than normal through midweek as strong high pressure dominates the region.
Patchy and in some cases, dense morning fog will be a recurring issue, especially in low-lying areas like the Wisconsin River Valley and near Sheboygan, before clearing to sunny afternoons.
Rain chances midweek have decreased, with Wednesday and Thursday now trending dry and temperatures climbing even higher than earlier forecasts suggested.
A weakening upper-level system may finally bring some rain by late weekend, but confidence in its arrival remains low.
Today: 76 Lake. Patchy AM fog then mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tonight: Patchy fog.
Low: 59°
Wind: VAR LT
Tuesday: 80 Lake. Patchy AM fog then mostly sunny.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 84°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 82°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 60° High: 74°
Wind: ESE 5-10
6-day planner
Local perspective:
Big picture view:
