Milwaukee Weather: Dense fog Saturday morning, then mostly sunny

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Dense fog across the area this morning prompted a dense fog advisory until 10AM Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies Sunday with high temps in the low 70s near the lake to upper 70s inland.

Dry first half of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Cooler by the lake each day due to a lake breeze.

The second half of the week has slight chances for rain and storms with a cool down by the weekend.

Today: 73 Lake. Mostly sunny. AM Patchy Fog.

High: 77°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy Fog.

Low: 61°

Wind: NE 5

Monday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: 75 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:77 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 61° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: 78 Lake. Partly cloudy with a chance for rain.

AM Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: 72 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a chance for storms.

AM Low: 63° High: 74°

Wind: E 5-15



