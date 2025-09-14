Milwaukee Weather: Dense fog Saturday morning, then mostly sunny
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Dense fog across the area this morning prompted a dense fog advisory until 10AM Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies Sunday with high temps in the low 70s near the lake to upper 70s inland.
Dry first half of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Cooler by the lake each day due to a lake breeze.
The second half of the week has slight chances for rain and storms with a cool down by the weekend.
Today: 73 Lake. Mostly sunny. AM Patchy Fog.
High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy Fog.
Low: 61°
Wind: NE 5
Monday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: 75 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:77 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 61° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Thursday: 78 Lake. Partly cloudy with a chance for rain.
AM Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: 72 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a chance for storms.
AM Low: 63° High: 74°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X