Milwaukee Weather: Friday morning fog, showers kick off the weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Dense fog this morning before sunshine warms us into the low 80s inland, cooler 70s lakeside.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight into Saturday morning, then mostly dry again.
From Sunday through mid-week, it’s all about the heat with highs pushing well into the 80s with dew points in the sticky range. Lake breezes each day will keep shoreline spots cooler.
By late next week, the ridge starts to break down, bringing back small rain chances and a hint of relief.
Today: 76 Lake. AM dense fog the partly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Increasingly cloudy with showers arriving.
Low: 63°
Wind: SW 3-7
Saturday: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
High: 78°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Sunday: 76 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 82°
Wind: SSE 5-10
