Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, warming up for the weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Fog will be the main issue early Thursday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10am. Once the fog clears, we can expect a mild and pleasant afternoon.

A round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning, though severe weather risk looks low.

The weekend and early next week turn warmer and more humid, with highs climbing above normal under mostly sunny skies.

Rain chances return by Tuesday or Wednesday as the upper ridge weakens and disturbances move back into the Great Lakes.

Today: 72 Lake. Dense AM fog then partly sunny.

High: 76°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 56°

Wind: NNE 3-5

Friday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

High: 80°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

