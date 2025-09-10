Milwaukee Weather: Added clouds with a slight chance for rain
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Clouds increase today with a few spotty showers possible during the morning and afternoon.
Highs will range in the low to mid 70s Wednesday.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and 80s by the end of the week into the weekend. Cooler by the lake due to an easterly wind.
Chance for a few showers/storms on Saturday.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty light rain showers possible.
High: 76°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 59°
Wind: NE 5
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid.
AM Low: 60° High: 83°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for a t-storm.
AM Low: 64° High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 63° High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.