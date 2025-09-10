Milwaukee Weather: Added clouds with a slight chance for rain

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Clouds increase today with a few spotty showers possible during the morning and afternoon.

Highs will range in the low to mid 70s Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and 80s by the end of the week into the weekend. Cooler by the lake due to an easterly wind.

Chance for a few showers/storms on Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty light rain showers possible.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 59°

Wind: NE 5

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and more humid.

AM Low: 60° High: 83°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for a t-storm.

AM Low: 64° High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 77°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 63° High: 77°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

