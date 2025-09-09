Milwaukee Weather: Gradual warming trend continues today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly to partly sunny on Tuesday. Highs will warm into the mid 70s by the afternoon.

Clouds increase by Tuesday night with a disturbance. This may allow for a few rain showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, pretty isolated.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny on Wednesday after an isolated AM shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

80s are back by Friday and Saturday. T-Storm chances also return on Saturday.

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Few rain showers at night.

High: 75°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers.

Low: 56°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Few AM rain showers otherwise mostly sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 64° High: 85°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10



