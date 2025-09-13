Milwaukee Weather: Fog and rain early, mostly cloudy and dry this afternoon
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Fog mixed with rain and storms will continue this morning. Activity should move out by the afternoon leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s inland and low 70s near the lake.
Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night with areas of fog that can develop again. Lows in the low 60s.
Mostly sunny skies Sunday morning with highs just like Saturday.
While temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s next week, a daily lake breeze will keep it cooler near the lake in the upper 70s.
Chances of rain and a big cool down are likely near the end of next week.
Today: 72 LAKE. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 77°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 63°
Wind: SE 5
Sunday: 73 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: 78 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 80°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: 79 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:79 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 85
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 82°
Wind: W 5-10
