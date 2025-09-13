Milwaukee Weather: Fog and rain early, mostly cloudy and dry this afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Fog mixed with rain and storms will continue this morning. Activity should move out by the afternoon leaving mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s inland and low 70s near the lake.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday night with areas of fog that can develop again. Lows in the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies Sunday morning with highs just like Saturday.

While temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s next week, a daily lake breeze will keep it cooler near the lake in the upper 70s.

Chances of rain and a big cool down are likely near the end of next week.

Today: 72 LAKE. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

High: 77°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Low: 63°

Wind: SE 5

Sunday: 73 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 78 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 80°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: 79 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:79 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 85

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media