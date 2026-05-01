Milwaukee Weather: Frost advisories and freeze warnings
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A chilly end to the week is setting the tone, with widespread frost and even freezing temperatures expected inland both Friday morning and again early Saturday.
Clouds and a few lingering showers will hang on, especially across eastern Wisconsin, before skies clear enough Friday night to allow temperatures to really drop.
The weekend brings a bit of a turnaround, with a gradual warm-up and increasing southwest winds, though a few spotty showers could sneak on Sunday.
By Monday, we briefly tap into milder air with highs nearing 70 ahead of a passing cold front that brings another round of showers. From there, the pattern trends cooler and more unsettled into midweek.
Today: 46 Lake. Morning frost well inland. A few showers.
High: 50°
Wind: N-NE 5-10
Tonight: Frost.
Low: 32°
Wind: VAR 3-7
Saturday: 50 Lake. Morning frost. Mostly sunny.
High: 54°
Wind: N-SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 40° High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
AM Low: 46° High: 70°
Wind: W 5-15
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 44° High: 58°
Wind: NW/SW 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 41° High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.