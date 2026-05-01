Milwaukee Weather: Frost advisories and freeze warnings

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A chilly end to the week is setting the tone, with widespread frost and even freezing temperatures expected inland both Friday morning and again early Saturday.

Clouds and a few lingering showers will hang on, especially across eastern Wisconsin, before skies clear enough Friday night to allow temperatures to really drop.

The weekend brings a bit of a turnaround, with a gradual warm-up and increasing southwest winds, though a few spotty showers could sneak on Sunday.

By Monday, we briefly tap into milder air with highs nearing 70 ahead of a passing cold front that brings another round of showers. From there, the pattern trends cooler and more unsettled into midweek.

Today: 46 Lake. Morning frost well inland. A few showers.

High: 50°

Wind: N-NE 5-10

Tonight: Frost.

Low: 32°

Wind: VAR 3-7

Saturday: 50 Lake. Morning frost. Mostly sunny.

High: 54°

Wind: N-SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

AM Low: 46° High: 70°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 44° High: 58°

Wind: NW/SW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 41° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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