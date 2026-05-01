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Milwaukee Weather: Frost advisories and freeze warnings

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Published  May 1, 2026 4:43am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A chilly end to the week is setting the tone, with widespread frost and even freezing temperatures expected inland both Friday morning and again early Saturday.
Clouds and a few lingering showers will hang on, especially across eastern Wisconsin, before skies clear enough Friday night to allow temperatures to really drop.
The weekend brings a bit of a turnaround, with a gradual warm-up and increasing southwest winds, though a few spotty showers could sneak on Sunday.
By Monday, we briefly tap into milder air with highs nearing 70 ahead of a passing cold front that brings another round of showers. From there, the pattern trends cooler and more unsettled into midweek.

Today:    46 Lake. Morning frost well inland. A few showers.
High:     50°
Wind:     N-NE 5-10

Tonight:  Frost.
Low:      32°
Wind:     VAR 3-7

Saturday: 50 Lake. Morning frost. Mostly sunny.
High:     54°
Wind:     N-SE 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny with a chance of showers.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  62°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Monday:   Partly cloudy and warmer. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  70°
Wind:     W 5-15

Tuesday:  Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   44°                   High:  58°
Wind:     NW/SW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   41°                   High:  56°
Wind:     NW 5-15

6-day planner

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School and business closings

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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