Milwaukee Weather: Morning frost, afternoon showers

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re stuck in a cooler, unsettled pattern to close out the workweek, with temperatures running below normal and a chilly feel sticking around. Expect scattered, hit-or-miss showers each afternoon Thursday and Friday, with even a few graupel pellets mixing in thanks to cold air overhead. The bigger story, though, is the repeated rounds of frost, with several nights dipping into the 30s and even flirting with freezing away from the lake. Saturday brings a welcome break with drier conditions and a bit of sunshine. Looking ahead, the pattern turns more active again starting Sunday, with multiple chances of showers and a few thunderstorms into the middle of next week, though nothing severe is expected right now.

Today: 46 Lake. Morning frost. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and possible wintry mix in some areas.

High: 50°

Wind: NW-E 5-10

Tonight: Frost likely.

Low: 33°

Wind: VAR 3-5

Friday: 46 Lake. Morning frost. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and possible wintry mix in some areas.

High: 50°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 54°

Wind: N 3-7

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 66°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy.

AM Low: 46° High: 68°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 44° High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

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