Milwaukee Weather: AM fog, PM rain, wet weekend.

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Patchy fog Friday morning then showers and storms spread in from the south and west by this afternoon and become widespread overnight.

Rain and storms linger into Saturday, with some breaks but still a 40–60% chance of showers, especially north of Madison.

Sunday through Tuesday stays warm and humid with on-and-off showers and storms.

By midweek, storm chances ease and temps trend closer to seasonal norms.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late day.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 65°

Wind: SE 3-7

Saturday: Showers off and on with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 76°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Showers off and on with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 63° High: 76°

Wind:

Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind:

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 76°

Wind:

Wednesday:Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 72°

Wind:

