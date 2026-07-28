The Brief Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency after a tornado hit the Menasha/Appleton area. The NWS said an EF-3 with max winds of 140 mph touched down on Monday. The worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, the NWS said.



Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a state of emergency after an EF-3 tornado hit the Menasha and Appleton areas on Monday. Severe weather knocked out power, disrupted public water systems and caused widespread damage.

State of Emergency

What they're saying:

The governor's office said multiple fire, law enforcement, public works, utility, volunteer and other emergency response agencies have gone to help with recovery efforts in the Fox Cities area.

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Wisconsin Emergency Management, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, is working with the impacted counties to assess damage and determine what resources are needed, the governor's office added.

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"We are continuing to assess the devastation and destruction Wisconsin is seeing, especially in the Fox Cities, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help every family, business, and community affected recover," Evers said in a statement.

"This emergency declaration will ensure every available resource is deployed so we can respond quickly to the needs on the ground, and I want to thank the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers who are already working to help to restore essential services, clean up neighborhoods, and assess the damages. Together, we will recover and recover stronger, and I ask everyone to keep the families and communities affected in your thoughts over the coming days and weeks as they rebuild."

Monday's tornado

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado with max winds of 140 mph touched down in the Fox Valley during the severe storms on Monday, July 27.

An NWS damage survey team said it touched down just before noon near Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton and rapidly intensified as it tracked south into Winnebago County. It moved over Lake Winnebago and dissipated at around 12:22 p.m.

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Menasha suffered heavy damage, including downed trees and power lines that are delaying emergency responders from surveying the area and helping those in need. Thousands of people were without power Monday and Tuesday.

The NWS said the worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, where several businesses were heavily damaged near Highway 10.

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