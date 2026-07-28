NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Fox Valley; max winds of 140 mph
APPLETON, Wis. - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-3 tornado with max winds of 140 mph touched down in the Fox Valley during the severe storms on Monday, July 27.
EF-3 tornado
What we know:
According to the NWS damage survey team, a tornado touched down right around 11:56 a.m. just north of Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.
The tornado rapidly intensified as it tracked south into Winnebago County, the NWS reports.
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According to the National Weather Service, the worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, where several businesses were heavily damaged near Highway 10.
The tornado then tracked south over Lake Winnebago, dissipating around 12:22 p.m.
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Local perspective:
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The Source: The information in this post was provided by the National Weather Service.