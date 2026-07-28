NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Fox Valley; max winds of 140 mph

The Brief The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Fox Valley on Monday. The worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, the NWS reports. The estimated winds were near 140 mph.



The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-3 tornado with max winds of 140 mph touched down in the Fox Valley during the severe storms on Monday, July 27.

EF-3 tornado

What we know:

According to the NWS damage survey team, a tornado touched down right around 11:56 a.m. just north of Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.

The tornado rapidly intensified as it tracked south into Winnebago County, the NWS reports.

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According to the National Weather Service, the worst damage occurred in the Fox Crossing and Menasha areas, where several businesses were heavily damaged near Highway 10.

The tornado then tracked south over Lake Winnebago, dissipating around 12:22 p.m.

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Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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