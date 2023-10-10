Heavy rain likely into the weekend; flood concerns in the Midwest

Heading into mid-October the Midwest is right in the Bullseye of soaking rain. From Minnesota to Michigan widespread rain can be expected to end the week with a chance for flooding in areas with the highest sustained rain rates.

SkyVision Plus has the heaviest batch of rain first arriving Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, but rain is possible Thursday night, Oct. 12 as well.

SkyVision Plus for Friday, Oct. 13

This rain potential will continue as a slow-moving low heads northeast. Precipitation totals range quite a bit in future model forecasts but some go as high as 4" and others closer to 2". Regardless much of Wisconsin and the Midwest has potential for 2"+ of rainfall through Sunday, Oct. 15.

If this forecast verifies this'll likely be one of our biggest rains of the year and our highest totals since Aug. 14. Prior to Aug. 14, our biggest rain of the year was all the way back in February. Our boom-or-bust rain patterns has been a common theme in 2023 and even back into the majority of 2022.

Precipitation totals through Sunday, Oct. 15

Looking at the 6-Day Planner it really gives a dreary outlook into the weekend. Not only will rain be possible Thursday night, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 16 but wind speed could reach well over 20 mph.

Fortunately, leaves have quite a ways to go before completely turning and separating from the tree so a massive leaf pile in your yard once everything settles is not looking likely for the Milwaukee area.