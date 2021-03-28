Flash flooding prompts rescue operations in Nashville

Much of Tennessee woke up under a flash flood warning Sunday as heavy rainfall left parts of the Nashville metro area under water.

According to a news release, Nashville activated its emergency operations center and spent much of the night rescuing residents who’d become trapped by floodwaters. Crews freed at least 130 people stranded in vehicles, apartments and houses — as well as roughly 40 dogs that had been trapped at a shelter.

In just two days, Nashville measured a total of 6.69 feet of rainfall.

The National Weather Service said the downpour left the city with its second-largest two-day rainfall in the city’s history, beating the 6.68 feet mark measured on Sept. 13 and 14 in 1979.

The record is 13.57 feet, which was recorded on May 1 and 2, 2010.

Officials describe a flash flood as a sudden, violent flood that can develop in a matter of minutes or hours. It is also possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

Officials have asked residents in flood-prone areas to immediately move to higher ground.

Motorists are urged not to attempt driving through floodwaters. Just two feet of moving water is enough to sweep a vehicle away.

"Motorists should also not drive around barricades on roads or emergency vehicles blocking roads or other areas," officials stressed in the news release.

Police said Sunday that officers recovered the bodies of two presumed flooding victims.

The remains of a man were found inside a car that had been submerged by flooding from a creek.

And officers discovered another body on a golf course. Investigators believe he was swept away by high water after exiting his car that'd run off the road.

This story was reported from Atlanta.