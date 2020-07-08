Average temperatures finally in sight by the weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee has to go back to June 26 to the last time we didn't hit 80˚+ for a high temperature, and we have a chance to break that streak come this weekend.



On Sunday, July 12 a cold front brings with it a nice drop in temperatures, and rain potential to go along with it.





Cold front arriving Sunday, July 12 gives us rain potential a relief in from the heat





Now, 80˚ might not be much of a cool down in technical terms, as this is actually our average high through Aug. 5. But compared to heat index values July 8, which will be in the mid to upper 90s, it will feel much nicer. As an added bonus, our dewpoints, or the measure of the amount of moisture in the air, will finally drop to near 60˚.



Our dewpoints have been in the low 70s as of late, which is very uncomfortable. This cool down won't last long, as mid-July is looking even hotter than what we've seen to start the month.



