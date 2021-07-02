Elsa strengthens to Category 1 storm; first hurricane of Atlantic season

On Friday, Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 storm, the first for the Atlantic hurricane season. While the Florida peninsula is in the cone, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast track.

It's currently battering Barbados, explained FOX 13's meteorologist Tony Sadiku. Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines warned people overnight to plan for possible evacuations. The tiny islands were recently hit by massive volcanic eruptions.

"I still think we’ve got plenty of days to watch. It’s still about 2,000 miles away," he said. "It’s not a Fourth of July concern. I think the earliest impacts for South Florida are Tuesday morning and then it depends where this system goes. Is it a bother at all? Does it stay far enough to the east? Or is it a Gulf concern where we would feel more of the impacts?"

Forecasters measured hurricane-force sustained winds and wind gusts close to 90 mph in Barbados.

"The track forecast hasn’t changed," Sadiku said. "The track forecast still has this thing as likely a tropical storm or so, maybe weakening somewhat or maintaining its strength."

After it passes the eastern Caribbean islands, Elsa, which is being steered west by a ridge, will begin making its turn to the north, Sadiku explained. Florida may be in the cone of uncertainty, but there is a wide range of possibilities that can occur.

"You know what that means right? The center could pass as far to the east as maybe the east coast of Florida and [Tampa] may not see any impacts out of this," Sadiku said. "That’s not out of the realm of possibility. But there’s a chance that we could be talking about a further westerly track and that would put us more in the area of concern."

LINK: Track Elsa on MyFOXHurricane.com

The computer models that forecasters are keeping an eye on are the European and GFS, which are giving opposing outcomes.

"Both are still not agreeing at this point. So, it’s still a low-confidence forecast, at least in terms of the track," Sadiku said. "Most of the models do keep this as either a strong tropical storm or maybe a minimal hurricane into early next week. We’ll keep that in mind for you."

For now, a dome of high pressure in the Atlantic, a Bermuda high, will continue to steer Elsa west-northwest, but then it will weaken at some point, possibly Sunday, he said. This will occur as a cold front starts to move to the south.

"That jet stream will allow the storm to tug a little further north," Sadiku said. "So a lot of time, a lot of hurdles with this system, but something we will definitely be watching."

Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

"By now, you’ve got your hurricane plans in place, so you’re not necessarily worried about this but it’s something we’re definitely going to watch for you through the holiday weekend," Sadiku said.

