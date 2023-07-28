Shots fired into vehicles near 5th and Becher

article

Police were called to shots fired near 5th and Becher on Thursday, July 27.

Officials said a person in a vehicle was firing shots at another vehicle, striking several occupied and unoccupied vehicles.

No injuries were reported, and Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips App.