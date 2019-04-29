Lesson on greens in the garden

Lesson on greens in the garden

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is settling in as we've seen a lot cooler weather, but that doesn't mean you should stay inside and pack on the pounds!

Gardening with straw, thinning and planting strawberries

Gardening with straw, thinning and planting strawberries

The FOX6 WakeUp crew hangs in the FOX6 garden with Consumer Horticulture Agent, Sharon Morrisey to talk about  gardening with bales of straw, importance of thinning, and strawberries, Sharon also talks about the pesky striped cucumber beetle and how to avoid it.

Thinning & bagging apple trees, straw bale gardening

Thinning & bagging apple trees, straw bale gardening

The FOX6 WakeUp crew hangs in the FOX6 garden with Consumer Horticulture Agent, Sharon Morrisey to talk about thinning and bagging apple trees, straw bale gardening, and  harvest of lettuce and spinach.